Finally (thanks to two tropical storms), the Monsoon is ready to make an appearance in the Valley and across Arizona.
High pressure towards southeast Arizona and a trough near southern California are importing deep moisture into our state from former tropical storm Hernan and tropical storm Iselle. This will provide fuel for several waves of thunderstorm activity tonight through potentially Tuesday.
During this time, some areas around Arizona many receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, the Valley could see .25 to 1 inch of rain. This may lead to flooding, especially across burn scar areas and dry washes or riverbeds.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday for Metro Phoenix, the southern deserts, western Arizona, Yavapai, and northern Gila Counties.
Storms are expected first across the high country, and southeast Arizona with the Valley's storm chances kick up dramatically after 10 p.m., with our best window of opportunity through Sunday morning.
Coverage will increase and become more widespread Sunday morning through Sunday night.
These storms will also have the potential to produce damaging winds, lightning, and hail.
The surge of Gulf moisture, temperatures will take a dramatic tumble. With Valley temperatures expected to range between 90-98 degrees both Sunday and Monday.
By midweek, drier air returns to Arizona and shuts off storm chances for the remainder of the week.
Highs will climb back to the low triple-digits Tuesday and Wednesday, then near 110 again by Friday.