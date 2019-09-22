Arizona is still on track to see a significant rain event in the coming days as remnant moisture from two tropical systems interacts with a colder storm system moving into the area from the northwest.
Timing on storm chances for the Valley begin after midnight tonight, with the best potential for seeing rain Monday through Tuesday morning. There's a chance of showers and storms in the forecast through Thursday as a low pressure system becomes cut off from the main jet stream and meanders across the state.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather for parts of southern and central Arizona, including Metro Phoenix for Monday. This means there's the potential to see damaging winds, hail, flooding and lightning with thunderstorm development. The best chances for severe weather will be Monday evening.
With our latest model updates, rainfall totals for the Valley between Monday and Thursday now look to be more like a half inch to an inch. Higher amounts of one to two inches are possible in the mountains north, east and southeast of the Valley.
Temperatures will also take a tumble, with Phoenix having a forecast high of 98 degrees today with mostly sunny skies, down to 90 degrees on Monday and 89 degrees on Tuesday. Highs should remain five to ten degrees below normal for the remainder of the week.
By Friday, storm chances are out of the forecast and sunny skies will prevail.