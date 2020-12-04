Did your heat kick on overnight? Friday morning saw plenty of lows in the high 30s across the Valley, with the official low of 41 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport. Sunny skies on Friday with another clear and cold night as we head into the weekend. Freeze warnings still up for the Gila River Valley, Parker Valley and central La Paz County until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Get ready for a quick warm-up with highs soaring back into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny both days with overnight lows in the low 40s. Monday and Tuesday will be unseasonably warm with Valley highs in the upper 70s, close to 80 by Tuesday. Then we can expect a shift in our weather pattern.
A closed-off, low-pressure system will slide to the south and west of the Valley. The exact pattern of what we can expect from this system is still a bit unclear, but it will pull up some subtropical moisture in the form of clouds by Wednesday and towards the end of next week with an outside chance for some rain. Have a great weekend!