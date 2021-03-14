Look for a high of 71 today under sunny skies with a few afternoon breezes. A fast-moving cold front will impact the state Monday and Tuesday bringing more wind and wet conditions. As of now, there's only a slight chance the Phoenix Metro could see some showers Monday night and into Tuesday …

After a couple of rainy days across the state, conditions are drying out and warming up before another cold front pushes through on Monday into Tuesday. It's fast-moving, but does bring a slight chance of rain to the Valley.
 
With that cold front, expect winds to pick up, especially along the Arizona-California-Nevada borders, and the Arizona-New Mexico border. There are wind advisories in effect until Monday evening. There is also a blowing dust advisory for Southwest Arizona with winds up to 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected. Visibility in one quarter mile to one mile in blowing dust is anticipated. 
 
Right now, there is a 10% chance of rain in the Valley Monday night, and a 30% chance Tuesday morning. Though, snow chances up north are more favorable, with a 40% chance on both Monday and Tuesday night. 
 
We are back in the 80s by Thursday. 
 

