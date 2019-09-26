The monsoon is on its last legs, but still produced a fair number of thunderstorms around metro Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. We even got some rain at Sky Harbor Airport. .05” of an inch fell, bringing our “official” total for the monsoon to .66”. If we don’t get any more rain before Monday, that will make it the 5th driest monsoon on record for Phoenix.
Rainfall totals were fairly impressive. Mesa Community College got .55” and in Buckeye, we saw .28” in just 30 minutes.
Overnight we expect a few isolated storms and, perhaps, some showers around during the hours around sunrise on Friday. Other than that, we’ll start to dry out. Expect highs right around 90 for Friday through the weekend.