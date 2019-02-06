After a day of clouds, showers and mountain snow the sun has returned. We ended up with .08" of rain at the airport and 9.4" of snow in Flagstaff.
The snow and showers have moved east and behind it cooler temperatures. Highs today are only in the mid 50's, that is about 15 degrees below our average. We are going to stay cool thru Thursday with overnight lows dipping down into the 30's here in the valley.
Dry conditions will stick around thru the weekend and temperatures back in the mid 60's.
Have a great day!