Another nice and sunny morning, but this afternoon we will see highs around 100 degrees. Adding to the total of days above 100 to 145 days, that is a new record. The old record of days above 100 was 143 set back in 1989.
Unfortunately the heat will continue on Saturday with highs about 10 degrees above average. We should be around 89 degrees this time of year.
Next week we will see temps finally fall closer to normal with highs in the mid-90s.
We sure could use some rain, but it doesn't look like it will happen next week. It has been almost two months since we have had some rain - we need it bad.
We should stay dry for the next seven days.
Have a great day!