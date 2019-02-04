Two more storm systems have to move through Arizona before we’ll start seeing a lot of the sun again. Storm #1, which is pretty weak, is right on top of us right now producing scattered rain and shower showers, mainly in the eastern portion of the state. We’ll see some of those showers overnight around the Valley with mostly cloudy conditions and a cool low of 50.
Tuesday another system moves into the state from California. This system, a cold front, would produce 4-8” of snow around Flagstaff and drop about ¼” of rain around metro Phoenix. The high on Tuesday will be 63 degrees.
On Wednesday, as Arizona lingers in the backwash of the storm, we could see a few more morning showers around the Valley with snow continuing in northern and eastern Arizona. The high on Wednesday will be only 57.