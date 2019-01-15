The rain is here! We had some showers overnight in Phoenix but more is on the way.
Bring the umbrella today and plan on showers throughout the day, with them peaking in the afternoon and evening hours.
We will get some snow out of this storm, but it is on the warm side, so snow levels will be pretty high.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory above 7,000 feet from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. One to 3 inches of snow is possible above 7,000, and 6 to 8 inches of snow above 8,000 feet.
Rainfall totals will range from about a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of rain.
The next chance of rain will be Thursday night and Friday.
Next weekend we will dry out and warm up Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great day!