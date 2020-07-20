It was a nice and cloudy start to our day!We had a few sprinkles in the morning, especially in the west Valley.
Skies are expected to clear out and we will see a high of 108 this afternoon.
Monsoon thunderstorms are possible in the higher elevations Monday, but storms are unlikely in the Valley for the next day or so.
Storm chances increase for the Valley later this week as monsoon moisture surges into the state from the south. Storm chances are at about 20-30% Wednesday night through Saturday. We could use some rain, since we have gone 100 days without any measurable rainfall.
Temperatures will also come back to near normal or even below average at times, but humidity will increase. Expect highs of near 101 by the weekend. Overnight lows this week should bottom out in the mid to upper 80s.
Happy Monday