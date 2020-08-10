It’s as if the monsoon just forgot to come north this summer. We are entering the second full week of August, and by the old legacy method, we’ve only had four days that qualify as monsoon days. Only four.
We did get .10” of an inch of rain at the airport, so at least we won’t be short out there. But the longer we get into the summer without seeing any strong moisture signals, the more nervous we get with forecasts.
This week is going to feature yet another round of very hot temperatures. We have excessive Heat Watches up for Thursday through Sunday. Tuesday, we’re forecast a high of 110. Wednesday, we’ll be around 111, Thursday through Monday, we’ll be in the range of 113-116 degrees. No rain. No relief.
There are some curious hints about some moisture making it into Arizona by NEXT weekend, but that’s too far away to put any fine detail on the forecast. We can only hope.
If for some unknown reason, we do not get any more rain between now and the end of September, Monsoon 2020 would end up being the driest monsoon on record.