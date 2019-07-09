Just one more day with temperatures below our average, get ready because things are really warming up!
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch because of the heat heading this way. The watch takes effect Thursday at 10 a.m. and remains through at least Friday at 8 p.m. for metro Phoenix.
The state should stay dry until Wednesday. That's when our monsoon high pressure will move toward New Mexico. Monsoon moisture from the Gulf will move into Arizona. Plan on storms for the mountains for Wednesday and beyond.
It still doesn't look like an amazing set up for storms in the valley, but we could see some dust roll this way.
This will be an uncomfortable week, as temperatures will stay above 110 for the next 7 days.