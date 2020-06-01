We are starting out the work week with temperatures about 5 degrees above our average, get ready we have another round of climbing temperatures.
High pressure will strengthen over our state for both Wednesday and Thursday and high temperatures will climb to around 110 once again. So far this year we have had two days with temperatures at or above 110.
Because of the heat an Excessive Heat Watch has just been issued for Wednesday and Thursday. This is for Metro Phoenix, Maricopa, Pinal and parts of Gila County.
The good news is the heat will be short lived as an area of low pressure off the Pacific will pull in some moisture and cool things down starting on Friday. With an increase in moisture we could see a few isolated thunderstorms.
There is a slim chance a storm or outflow winds with blowing dust will move into the east Valley. This Low will also create breezy conditions on Friday and increase the fire danger.
By Friday, highs will be back down to around 105 in the Valley and then to 100 on Saturday.
Have a great Monday.