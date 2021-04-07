Here we are, halfway through the workweek, and the heat continues. It wasn't a bad start to the morning with lows in the upper 50s, while we should see a high of around 91 degrees. That's 8 degrees above our average high this time of year.
High pressure will be the dominant factor in our weather pattern, where the jet stream and storm track stay north of Arizona. That weather pattern brings continued dry conditions with no rain or snow in the forecast. So far this year, our rainfall is 1.87" below normal.
Looking at the extended outlook, there is potential for a storm to move through our state next week. This hopefully could bring us a chance of rain as well as cooler temperatures. Fingers crossed.