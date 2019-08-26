We hope you enjoyed the cooler temps this weekend, because things are going to start to heat up later this week.
A strong ridge of high pressure will lower the humidity and heat things up quite a bit. In fact the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday We are expecting to see temperatures warm up above 110 for both days.
Temperatures will start to cool down a bit on Thursday, but expect the humidity to climb on Thursday as well. This will bring an increasing chance of storms for the mountains and South Central Arizona. Here in the valley we will see a 20% chance of storms Wednesday night into Thursday.
Let's hope we get some rain, so far this season we have only recorded .27" of rain at Sky Harbor.