An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. today for parts of Arizona including the Valley. The warning is in effect both today and tomorrow for high temperatures near 110 degrees both days. Slightly drier air will cut storm chances for the Valley but there's a chance for storms in the higher elevations today.
As high pressure over the West becomes consolidated over Arizona, tomorrow is expected to be hot as well. Storm chances continue in the mountains, with a very slight chance for Valley storms Wednesday as well.
The best chance of storms during the next week looks to be over the upcoming holiday weekend. Storm chances in the high country are near 50% for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In the Valley metro area, there's a 10% chance of storms Saturday, a 20% Sunday and a 30% chance on Monday, Labor Day.
Temperatures will also start to come down by then. At this point, we're expecting near-normal highs temperatures near 105 degrees by Monday.