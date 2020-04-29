With a strong ridge of high pressure camped on top of the state, there’s not much to do in the weather department except figure out how high the temperatures are going to go. While we could see some record highs, and for sure temperatures above average, it doesn’t look like this heatwave is going to produce any all time records. We’re good with that.
Forecast highs for Thursday will be around 104 degrees. Friday, temperatures will moderate a bit and we’ll see a high of 101. For the weekend, look for highs in that same range, 100-degrees. That’s about 10-degrees about normal for this time of year.
As we get into next week, there are some signed we’re going to heat back up. By Tuesday, we could see a high of 103. By next Wednesday, the current forecast has us at 105.
No rain is in the forecast for the next couple of weeks. Remember, it’s a decent string of hot and dry weather that usually leads into the summer monsoon. It would be nice if we kicked the summer rains into gear a little early.