90 degree highs is in the cards for the Valley of the Sun for Monday, before temperatures climb back to record-territory later this week.
Tuesday, high pressure will strengthen across the region, and rising temperatures will continue, with the hottest days of the week expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs may reach around 108, potentially breaking Wednesday's daytime high temperature record of 106, and threatening to tie Thursday's record of 108.
Statewide, we can expect highs to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal those days.
Temperatures will then come down a couple of degrees through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
Otherwise, conditions will remain dry statewide. Heighten wildfire potential this week.
Stay home, stay safe, stay hydrated this week.