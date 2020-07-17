So far this year we have had 21 days with temperatures above 110 degrees. We are on track to beat the all time record of 33 days, no thank you. Today's high will be 109, but the heat will turn up this weekend again.
It doesn't look like we will see rain this weekend in Phoenix, but we will have better chances for storms in the mountains and around southeastern Arizona.
Next week temperatures will fall a bit closer to normal, our average high this time of year is 106.
Our storm chances in Phoenix will increase later in the week. Plan a chance for storms Wednesday and Thursday, we could use the rain! The last time we had any recorded rainfall at Sky Harbor was in April.
Have a great weekend.