There’s been a slower start to the thunderstorms on Monday around the state compared to Sunday. As a result, if the Valley were to get any storms, it would be later in the day, perhaps tonight.
Current guidance indicates we only have a slight chance to pop up some storms in the Valley before 7 p.m. And that chance will increase a bit tonight as outflows from around the state begin to converge in central Arizona.
In the meantime, we reached 115 degrees around 4 p.m., breaking a record for the date that went back to 2014. And the excessive heat warning is expected to continue through Wednesday night. A slight break in these brutal temps is forecast for later in the week, but highs will only be slightly below 110.
In the meantime, we had another morning where the temp didn’t drop below 90. That’s the 23rd day this year, an all-time record by a long shot. And with the additional 110-degree-plus day, we’ve now had 41 days of 110 or more. Also an all-time record, by a long shot. And, as you probably have heard, we’re standing at 9 days of 115 degrees or more, also an all-time record.