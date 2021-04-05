The heat continues, with highs in the mid 90s Monday. This is well above average again; this time of year we should be seeing high temperatures in the lower 80s.
A low will pass north of us and pick up the winds quite a bit. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory. This is for eastern Coconino County and the Black Mesa from Monday until 7 p.m. Southwest winds could reach 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. There's also a Red Flag Warning for much of eastern Arizona today for dry and windy weather. Fire danger is extremely high today across the state.
Several disturbances north of us will kick the winds up pretty much every day, but the strongest winds are expected Tuesday.
The storm systems passing north of us will cool things down slightly, we will she high temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday. Unfortunately, we will see temperatures well above average through Sunday and no rain in the forecast.