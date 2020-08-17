Look for sunny and hot temperatures again today with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Wednesday evening.
We could set another new record today with a high of 115 degrees. The old record is 114 set back in 2013. The average high for this time of year is 104 degrees.
Today will be a lot like yesterday where we will see storms in the high country and across southern Arizona. Some of those storms could be quite strong, with blowing dust possible again in the Valley today. There is also a slight chance some of these storms could roll into the valley.
The extreme heat continues for Tuesday and Wednesday, but tropical moisture will give us a monsoon boost and increase our storm chances later this week. Let's hope we get some rain, we have had only about .10" of inch of rain since April.