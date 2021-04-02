This morning's low temperature was 69 degrees; this was due to the cloud coverage and showers that moved through the Valley overnight. Sixty-nine degrees is also a new record low; the old record was 67 degrees set in 2011.
Very warm temperatures will continue to stick around through the holiday weekend. Our average high this time of year is 81 degrees, today's high temperature will get up to the lower 90's.
An area of low pressure moving into Arizona from California has produced isolated storms on the fringes of the Valley. Those storms will become more numerous this afternoon and evening across the mountains before the low moves east.
Starting tomorrow, we could tie or break records through Monday. Look for a high of 97 in Phoenix Saturday, 99 for Easter Sunday, and 98 for Monday. Stay cool friends, and Happy Easter.