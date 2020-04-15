Not bad for a Wednesday, today we will see a high of 83 degrees - which is about 2 degrees below average. High pressure is the dominate feature in our forecast thru Friday, with plenty of sunshine.
With all that sunshine we will see warmer temperatures, highs will be in the Upper 80's to end the work week.
A weak system will move through the state late Friday into Saturday. This system will kick up the wind and knock down temps a tad on Saturday, with highs falling to the low 80's.
We could see a few spotty rain and snow showers Saturday in northern Arizona.
The heat kicks back up on Monday, in fact we could see our first 90 degree temperature of the year. Get those pools ready!