PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -
We hit 83 degrees for Monday in the Valley of the Sun!
Tuesday will bring another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80's.
We will see increased clouds and a chance for rain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Phoenix. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains on Wednesday.
Plan on some snow too by Thursday morning in places like Flagstaff. Not much is expected, with only a couple of inches possible.
Cooler temps are on the way too, with highs falling to the low 70's by Thursday.
