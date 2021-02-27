It's going to be a seasonably mild day today before a weather system kicks up winds and cools temperatures Sunday.
Valley temperatures start off in the upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday morning with light winds.
This afternoon, look for a high in Phoenix of 73 with sunshine and breezy westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.
In the mountains, winds will be a little stronger, with gusts of 25 mph possible.
Heading into tonight through Sunday, a trough just north of Arizona will dig south and drag a cold front through our state.
This will bring a slight chance of showers along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains, while the Valley stays dry.
The bigger impacts from this cold front will be a drop in temperatures and an increase in winds.
For the mountains northerly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be possible, all the while afternoon highs drop about 10 degrees Sunday in comparison to Saturday.
In the Valley, northerly guts of 15 to 25 mph will be possible with afternoon highs dropping to the mid 60s.
No rain is expected in the Valley from this system.
Heading into the first half of next week, high pressure briefly builds back into the region, allowing afternoon temperatures to warm once more to slightly above normal levels.
In the Valley, we'll see highs in the low 70s Monday and the upper 70s Tuesday.
By Wednesday and Thursday, forecast models are indicating an area of low pressure cutoff from the main jet stream will impact our state.
This will bring better chances for rain and snow in the mountains, with only slight chances for showers in the Valley Wednesday evening.
Winds will get breezy again, and temperatures will drop a few degrees once more.
By the end of the week and into next weekend, highs will climb to warmer than average levels.
In the Valley, we'll go from the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday, to the low and mid 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next weekend.