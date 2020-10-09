Back to the 90's, baby!
High pressure that's been the driving force behind record heat, will be shifting towards the southeast finally dropping our temperatures in the Phoenix area.
We will stay dry as a system to the NW ushers in some cooler are into the region this weekend.
We stay dry, but highs will fall from the 100's to the mid and low 90's this weekend.
We will have periods of breezy winds Friday through Sunday, especially across the mountains, where we could see gusts of up to 35 mph. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels will increase fire danger.
High pressure will return for next week, inches our temps back to the upper 90's by Tuesday.
We will get very very close to the 100-degree mark once again.
In Phoenix, yesterday marked our 141st day of 2020 with temperatures at 100 or greater.
The current record for the most days at 100 or greater is 143, and that happened back in 1989.
We'll see lows dip to the 60s this weekend with a high of 95 Saturday and 93 Sunday with generally clear skies.
The normal high for this time of the year is 91 degrees.
Highs in the mountains will range from the 80s to 60s with lows in the 50s to 30s.
No rain is expected across the state for at least the next seven days.