We have a great forecast ahead in the Valley with temps below normal!
Highs today in Phoenix will top out around 103 degrees, which is a couple of degrees below normal.
A couple of weak low pressure centers will swing into the region for the end of the week helping to drop temps even more.
By Friday highs will fall to 102 with breezy conditions.
Saturday is amazing with a high of only 99 degrees!
That ain't bad for June in Phoenix!
No signs of monsoonal moisture for the next seven days.
Have a great day!