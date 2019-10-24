Cooler temperatures and breezy winds are in the forecast today as a trough drags a dry cold front through Arizona.
The strongest winds will be across the Colorado River Valley where Red Flag Warnings are in place today. North to northeast wind gusts of 40 mph are possible here, along with blowing dust.
In northern Arizona, north to northeast wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph are possible.
In the Valley, afternoon and evening wind gusts of 20 mph are expected.
Otherwise, look for a sunny day with a high of 86 in Phoenix and a low of 59 tonight.
Highs remain in the 80s through this weekend for the Valley.
Another trough will kick up winds and drop temperatures to the coldest levels so far this season heading into next Monday.
There will be a slight chance for snow in the mountains Monday morning.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.