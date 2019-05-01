Get ready for a warmer day ahead in the Valley!
We hit 83 degrees on Tuesday in Phoenix and will climb to 88 later today.
Plan on plenty of sunshine for today for most of the state.
We could see a few showers in northeast Arizona later this afternoon, but for the most part the state will stay dry.
High pressure will build into the region for the end of the week and into the weekend.
This will bring our temps above normal.
Highs by Saturday will climb to around 97 degrees with dry conditions in Phoenix.
Have a great day!