Get ready for a nice morning across the Phoenix area.
Temps are in the 60s and 70s as you get out the door.
Highs today climb to 92 degrees later today in Phoenix. We will see sunny skies and dry conditions for your Tuesday.
High pressure will build into the region for Wednesday, bringing our temps to the upper 90's.
The warm weather won't last long, as a weak trough swings into the state for Thursday and the weekend.
This will knock our temps down to the upper 80's by Friday.
For the most part this trough looks dry, so don't look for widespread rain in the state.
We could see a few showers in the mountains, but should stay dry in Phoenix.
Have a great day!