Temperatures will fall just a bit for your Thursday with highs in the low 100's.
We will see a sunny and dry day ahead.
There will be some occasional breezes, but it won't be as breezy as the past couple of days.
High pressure will start to build into the region for the end of the weekend and weekend.
This will slowly bring our temperatures up.
Plan on a high of around 106 for Saturday and 108 for Sunday.
The weekend will be sunny and dry.
The heat will get even more intense for next week. It looks like we will return back to the 110 territory.
By Wednesday of next week highs will climb to around 112 degrees.