Plan on a morning in the 70's in Phoenix today.
We will see a sunny and hot day later on today with a high temperature of around 103 degrees.
Highs will start to dip a bit for the end of the work week.
Temps will fall to the upper 90's by the time we get to Friday in Phoenix.
For the weekend we stay sunny and dry.
Our highs will fall a little bit more for Saturday with highs in the mid 90's and possibly even the upper 80's on Sunday.
So far we have seen 139 days of 100-degrees or higher. Yikes! The record to beat is 143. We will get very close to that this week and could beat it this morning.