A nice and cool morning in Phoenix for your Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
We will see highs climb later today to the low 80s.
Plan on a sunny and dry day ahead. High pressure continues to strengthen for the end of the week and weekend.
Highs will climb to the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday in the Valley with dry conditions.
Halloween looks dry and calm statewide for Saturday night.
We should hit the 90s for Sunday and Monday, which would put our temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Have a great day!