Temps dips just a hair for your Friday!
Plan on a cool morning in the 70's, but a hot afternoon with highs around 102 degrees.
The weekend looks a little better with highs falling closer to 100 degrees by Sunday.
We will add some clouds and a slight chance for rain on Mother's Day.
Next week we finally see temperature get closer to normal, and that in the in low 90's.
Highs on Tuesday will slip to 94 degrees and down to 91 for Wednesday.
We should remain sunny and dry next week.
Have a great weekend