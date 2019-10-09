A storm to the north will graze Arizona bringing wind and cooler temps to Phoenix.
Plan on highs in the mid 90s for today in Phoenix with breezy conditions.
By Thursday temps will drop to the upper 80's and the wind will pick up just a bit.
In northern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory has been issued for tomorrow. With wind gusts approaching 50 mph, the fire danger will be high.
We are on the dry side of the system so don't plan on any rain or snow in the state.
The wind should relax a little bit for the weekend with temps climbing just a tad.
By Sunday highs in Phoenix will teach 90 degrees, which is a degree below normal for this time of year.
No rain is in the extended forecast.
Have a great day!