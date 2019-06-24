Plan on a warmer day as we start the week!
Temps will climb to 104 degrees today in Phoenix, which is a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year.
Skies will be sunny and winds will be generally light for the start of the week, before southwesterly breezes kick up again and afternoon highs climb to near normal levels. by the end of the week, Valley highs will be around 110 by Saturday.
A High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Monday for Maricopa County due to the unhealthy levels of ozone. If sensitive, limit your outdoor activity.
As far as monsoonal moisture, we may have to wait early July for that to move into the Valley.