After a mild weekend with some limited rain, temps are set to climb in the Valley this week.
Highs today in Phoenix will top out around 93 degrees later today.
Plan on a lot of sunshine in Phoenix and the state for your Monday.
We could see limited rain in thunderstorms along the Rim and in the White Mountains for today.
Highs pressure will build into the region for the middle of the week, bringing our highs to 100 degrees.
We will see a system swing through the area for the end of the weekend, knocking our temps back to the mid 80s by Friday.
Have a great day!