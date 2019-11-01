A chilly start to the morning in Phoenix.
Plan on temps in the 40's and 50's as you get out the door.
A ridge of high pressure will try to build into the area for this weekend.
This ridge will take our temps from the mid 70s to the mid 80s this weekend.
We won't see any rain or snow as we get into your Saturday and Sunday.
Plan on a steady temperature pattern next week as well. Highs will hover in the mid 80s with dry conditions.
In the high country expect rather seasonal weather into next week as well.
No rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days.
Have a great day!