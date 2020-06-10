Back to the heat! Temps will climb back to the 100-degree territory today in Phoenix.
Plan on a hot day with sunny and dry conditions.
High pressure will continue to build into the region, bringing even more heat to the Valley.
Highs will climb to around 110 degree by Friday with sunny weather.
The good news is we will see highs start to go the other way for your weekend.
Plan on temps hovering in the 105-107 range for Saturday and Sunday.
The dry weather will stick around for your weekend as well.
Stay cool!