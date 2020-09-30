A nice morning is on tap for the Valley with temps in the 70's.
Today will be a warmer day with a high of around 104 degrees.
Temps inch up just a bit for your Thursday and Friday, with our highs climbing to 105 degrees.
Today was the last day of Monsoon 2020. It was another lame season with only an inch measured at Sky Harbor. Normally we see 2.71" in an average season.
We will stay dry for the rest of the week.
The weekend looks dry too as high pressure is overhead. We will see temps dip into the low 100's for next week with dry conditions.
Have a great day!