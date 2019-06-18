A very quiet weather pattern with a westerly flow in the upper atmosphere is bring the state rather mild temperatures for the middle of June. Normally in the deserts we’re looking at average highs around 105 and we don’t think we’ll be anywhere close to that through much of next week. Instead, on Wednesday and Thursday, look for highs around 103-104 degrees. By the weekend, we’ll cool down slightly to around 100.
No rain is in the forecast for the Valley and, in fact, there’s been no sign of the monsoon flow starting up in the southwest which could means we’re in for more of a delay on the onset than previously thought. Even so, the monsoon flow can kick into gear rather quickly. But it seems we’d have to have a lot more hot temperatures before that happens.