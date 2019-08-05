A strong ridge of high pressure responsible for the hot weather around Phoenix has begun to weaken and most eastwardly. As a result, temperatures will moderate the rest of the week and we may see an increase in thunderstorms statewide. But by no means is a huge outbreak of storms likely.
In the Valley, we’re expecting several outflows from storms to the northeast of metro Phoenix to push through during the late afternoon and evening hours. Those gust fronts have the potential to fire a few storms around metro Phoenix, but once again, we’re not expecting a major storm night around metro Phoenix.
Highs for the rest of the weekend will be in the 104-107 degree range and then a bit cooler for the weekend.