High pressure will move the east today, helping to bring down our temps just a bit!
Wednesday we hit a very warm high temp of 98 degrees.
Our normal high for this time of year is 88 degrees.
A weak system will pass to the north Thursday, this system will start to cool us down as we get closer to the weekend.
This feature will help to kick up the wind in northern Arizona and make for some breezy conditions in the valley.
Don't look for any rain though in the valley, this system is dry and won't do anything for us.
If we see any rain with this system, it will be brief and mainly the mountains in eastern Arizona.
