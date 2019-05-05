We have a great week ahead in Phoenix!
Temps will be running below normal for each day of the week and into the weekend.
Highs today will climb to around 87 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tuesday will be even cooler with highs only in the low 80's.
Plan on rain in the mountains for Tuesday, but we should say dry in the Valley.
By the end of the week temperatures will climb to the upper 80's, but another low pressure system will move in an drop our temps back to the low 80's.
We could even see some rain by Saturday in Phoenix! That would be great news since we don't see a lot of rain in May, which is our driest month of the year in Phoenix.
Have a great day!