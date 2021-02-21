It was a bit cooler today than yesterday as a cold front passes through the state. The winds from yesterday have eased up but you may still feel a few breezes here and there. The rest of the week will be pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, Wednesday could top out at 80 degrees.
On Wednesday evening into Thursday another disturbance, similar to what we saw Saturday, will move in and bring back the breezy and windy conditions and a chance for precipitation in northeast Arizona.
Otherwise, the remainder of the state will be dry through the week.
Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.