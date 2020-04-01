Plan on a cool morning with mostly cloudy skies.
We will see more sunshine later today with warm temps.
Highs in the Valley will climb to around 85 degrees later this afternoon.
Thursday looks sunny and breezy.Wind gusts in Phoenix could reach around 20 mph. Highs on Thursday and Friday will hover in the mid 80's.
High pressure of the region will keep us sunny and dry for the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid 80's before falling to the low low 80's and upper 70's for Sunday and Monday.
There is a slight chance for rain Monday in Phoenix, but it doesn't look too promising at the moment.
Have a great day!