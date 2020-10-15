Temps will start out in the 60s and 70s in the Valley for your Thursday.
Hope you are loving these fall mornings as much as we are!
Plan on a sunny and dry day ahead with highs in the upper 90s later today.
We will hang right around 100 degrees for your Friday as well.
High pressure will weaken slowly for the weekend, helping to peel us away from the triple-digit heat.
Plan on a high of around 99 for Saturday and 97 for your Sunday.
The weekend looks dry if you have any plans outside.
Stepping into next week we will see high temperatures return to the mid 90s.
While this is a little 'cooler', those highs are still five degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Have a great day!