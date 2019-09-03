A hot day is on tap for the Phoenix Metro!
Temps will start out in the upper 80s Tuesday morning and climb to around 108 later on this afternoon.
It will be a bit humid today too, but it looks like the best chance for storms will be out of our reach.
Plan on mountain storms later this afternoon with only a slight chance one will creep into the Valley.
We have a few hot days ahead with temps in the 108-110 range through Thursday.
This is dangerous heat, so be sure to use caution out there for the rest of the week.
The rest of the week looks dry, but increasing chances for storms on Sunday and Monday.
Have a great day and keep cool!