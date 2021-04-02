Very warm temperatures continue heading into the holiday weekend as strong high pressure builds across the Desert Southwest.
This morning, an area of low pressure moving into Arizona from California is producing isolated storms on the fringes of the Valley.
Those storms will become more numerous this afternoon and evening across the mountains, before the low exits to New Mexico tomorrow.
Partly cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon in Metro Phoenix.
Highs around the Valley today will top out in the low to mid 90s, with a high of 93 for Phoenix today.
Hotter temperatures are expected this weekend, with Phoenix expected to tie or break records Saturday through Monday.
Look for a high of 97 in Phoenix Saturday, 99 for Easter Sunday and 98 for Monday.
There is a chance we could potentially hit our first 100 either Sunday or Monday.
Morning lows will be in the 60s.
Meanwhile, highs statewide will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal this weekend.
We'll see afternoon temperatures in the mountains range from the 70s to the 80s.
Looking ahead to next week, forecast models differ on whether a trough is going to drop us back down below 90 degrees, or keep us in that territory.